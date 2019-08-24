AUSTIN, Texas — Look to the side when you’re driving down Treadwell Boulevard and you’ll see Gullett Elementary School.

At first, signs along that street, make it clear that people are driving past a school.

But drive a little further, still right in front of the school, and those signs change.

“There are dozens of people that are crossing in both directions every day as people are dropping off, picking up, making U-turns,” Gullett Elementary School parent Robert Schmidt said. “And it’s a safety hazard and I worry about the kids.”

Schmidt has three kids who go to Gullett Elementary.

The crosswalk he lives next to, which is right at the border of the school’s property, did not exist for the last five months.

That’s until three days ago, when The Defenders asked questions and the City sent someone to fix it.

But parents told me there’s another safety concern around the school.

It goes back to one sign, something we see on almost every street the school sits on.

“Where it says end school zone is a natural entry point to the school at drop off and pickup,” Schmidt said. “And so it makes no sense to me at all and the simple solution is a cross walk.”

The school’s property is a square of land surrounded by four streets.

Signs marking the end of a school zone are posted on three of those streets where the school’s property exists. The other street has no school zone signs.

And one of the four intersections at the school does not even have a crosswalk.

“I feel like my children are safe because I live really close to a crosswalk,” Schmidt said. “But I watch a lot of other kids that are in jeopardy and it concerns me.”

RELATED:

Taylor mom says 5-year-old son walked out of school undetected

Eanes ISD tightens iPad program after first-grader looks at explicit pictures on school-issued iPad

Multiple Austin ISD schools experience air conditioning issues on first day of school

A city of Austin representative sent an email saying the school zone exceeds minimum requirements. “Longer school zones are associated with greater variations in speed and lead to higher traveling speeds,” City of Austin Transportation representative Mary Vo said in the email. “The existing dimensions are set to protect pedestrians entering the street at the designated crossing.”

But Schmidt said he wants the City to look past the minimum requirements for school zones to make students safer.

“Some common-sense logic and some minimal resources could change signage, add crosswalks, do things that don’t require a lot of capital expenditure that could create a great deal of safety for students today,” Schmidt said.

WATCH: Results of Austin ISD sex education curriculum survey