AUSTIN, Texas — More medical devices were recalled last year than there were in each of the previous four years.

The KVUE Defenders have been reporting on medical device dangers throughout the last year.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recalled more than 50 devices in 2019. In 2018 and 2017, there were 32 devices recalled. In 2016 there were 39. 2015 had 32 devices recalled and in 2014 there were 60 recalls.

The cause of the increase is difficult to pinpoint. There is an increasing number of medical devices on the market and an increasing number of devices that rely on computer technology that can trigger problems.

One of the biggest recalls for textured breast implants happened after the FDA released millions of hidden problem reports.

Starting in 2018, all medical devices are required to have Unique Device Identifiers (UDI's). Those unique codes are designed to help track medical devices and the problems with the potential to prevent harm.

Read this report to find out more about why these UDI's are necessary and what still needs to be done to make sure the information they contain proves beneficial for people and for medical providers.

