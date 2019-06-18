Medical Device Dangers: A KVUE Special Broadcast

Since 2011, 457 women were treated for lymphoma, a rare cancer doctors say was caused by textured breast implants. Nine women died.

One of those women lives in Dripping Springs. Her case triggered her doctor to take extreme action.

Doctor visits take on a whole new meaning when you've had cancer. Especially a rare cancer you should have never had.

Sandra Rush nearly died from lymphoma. A cancer doctors say she developed from her textured breast implants.

“I was in a lot of pain,” she said.

Lymphoma was a cancer most doctors didn't know was linked to textured breast implants because the cases were hidden in summary reports that, until months ago, only the FDA could see.

“I never had heard about it. Nothing,” said Rush.

Dr. Elisabeth Potter had heard the cancer was rare.

“When I was training, I learned there was a cancer that could happen to women who had breast implants placed, but I heard it was very rare – one in a million. I never expected to see it in my own practice,” said Dr. Potter.

Dr. Potter helped reconstruct Rush’s breast tissue after she removed her textured breast implants. As she does with all surgeries, she removed more of the tissue surrounding the breast implant and sent it to a lab to be sure all the cancer was out.

RELATED:

Doctor no longer uses textured breast implants that triggered patient's cancer

Breast implant safety hearing latest in FDA medical device investigation

"It was at that surgery that I found the real surprise," she said.

The test results showed Rush's lymphoma had spread.

"I sent what should have been healthy tissue to pathology and, when I got the pathology report back after reconstruction, it showed that the cancer had invaded into her breast. I was shocked," she said. "This cancer is not supposed to be a breast cancer and it’s not supposed to invade into the breast tissue. This breast implant associated cancer, which had occurred as the result of a cosmetic implant, was now in her bones in the rest of her body.”

“Two weeks in and I started feeling pain in my jaw, in the mandible. She [Dr. Potter] sent me in for a PET scan and that’s where they found it had metastasized all through my body,” Rush said.

Rush needed five rounds of heavy chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant, treatment that left her in the hospital for months.

“It was really, really difficult,” she said.

Rush was not the only patient with textured breast implants that Dr. Potter had seen develop lymphoma. She had seen two cases while in school. Rush was now the third. Too many, she said, for something not to change.

“In my mind, it is not safe enough to place a textured implant at this time. I have personally removed them from my practice," said Dr. Potter. "We tell every woman Sandra [Rush's[ story. The risk of that cancer is between one in 3,000 and one in 38,000. It is far from one in a million."

Other countries ban textured breast implants

Textured breast implants have been banned in Europe and Canada. Following a series of hearings this year, the FDA has decided to further study the issue.

"I hoped the FDA would simply remove the textured implant from the market, while we found out more details. They chose not to do so. Unfortunately, those implants are still being placed," she said.

Twenty-five years ago, Rush expected those implants to change her life, just not in this way.

“It changes your world it changes your life. It definitely does,” she said.

Dr. Potter said there are options for women looking to use their own tissue for breast reconstruction or augmentation work. As part of Diep flap reconstruction, surgeons use fat from a woman’s belly and then implant that in the breast area. This is now a common surgery Dr. Potter performs at her practice.