Boston Scientific reaches $188.6M multi-state settlement over surgical mesh marketing

AUSTIN, Texas — Boston Scientific Corporation (Boston) has reached a multi-state settlement regarding deceptive marketing of its surgical mesh products for women. Boston will be required to pay $186 million to 47 states and the District of Columbia.

This follows previous reporting by KVUE after allegations arose that the company deceptively marketed these transvaginal surgical mesh devices. Texas will be receiving $13 million in this settlement.

“Texans and their doctors demand transparency from their providers and expect to receive good information in order to make informed decisions about their health,” Texas Attorney General Paxton said Tuesday. “This settlement sends a strong message that we will not allow the health of Texas women to be placed in jeopardy by unscrupulous businesses who place profits over patients’ well-being.”

Transvaginal surgical mesh is defined as a synthetic material that is surgically implanted through the vagina to support the pelvic organs of a woman who suffers from stress urinary incontinence or pelvic organ prolapse.

According to Paxton's office, the original complaint in this lawsuit was raised after Boston misrepresented the safety of these products by failing to disclose the full range of potentially serious and irreversible complications caused by surgical mesh, including chronic pain, voiding dysfunction and new onset of incontinence.

You can read a copy of the agreed final judgment here.

