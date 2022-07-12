Williamson County settles use-of-force lawsuit against deputy over domestic dispute call

The County agreed to pay the woman $200,000.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County will soon pay a woman $200,000 to settle a lawsuit involving a former deputy.

The KVUE Defenders first reported on the incident around two years ago, in 2020.

At the time, KVUE reported a woman told deputies she did not want them to enter her apartment to search for her boyfriend after neighbors called 911 to report a possible assault.

Former Deputy Lorenzo Hernandez can be seen on body camera video using force against her before deputies then went inside.

The lawsuit alleged Hernandez grabbed the woman by her chin and throat and pushed her backward.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to official oppression and received six months of probation.





