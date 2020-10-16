Williamson County sheriff's deputies involved in death of Javier Ambler sue for access to his autopsy report

The deputies said in the lawsuit they don't have the ability to offer facts to dispute claims that they tasered Ambler to death.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputies involved in the death of Javier Ambler are suing for access to the medical examiner's report.

Deputy Zach Camden and Jason Johnson want the Travis County Medical Examiner to provide a complete copy of the autopsy report for Ambler who died in police custody after trying to evade an attempted traffic stop in March 2019, according to court documents obtained by KVUE.

According to the lawsuit, the deputies feel they are "unfairly being maligned in the media without the ability to offer facts held by the Medical Examiner" to dispute claims that they tasered Ambler to death.

In 2019, Deputy Johnson, who had a “Live PD” crew with him, began chasing Ambler after he failed to dim his headlights and did not stop. Ambler crashed several times before his car became disabled in North Austin.

Deputies Johnson and Camden used their Tasers on Ambler four times as he shouted that he had a heart condition and could not breathe. Ambler died a short time later.

A Williamson County grand jury indicted Sheriff Robert Chody on a felony evidence-tampering charge stemming from the destruction of the video in Ambler's death. Jason Nassour, the attorney for Williamson County, also faces the same charge.