Williamson County settles in use-of-force case involving deputies from Javier Ambler death

Deputies J.J. Johnson and Zach Camden were among five officers involved in the arrest of Ramsey Mitchell, a white man whose arrest record spans two decades.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a KVUE report from 2020, when it was announced that deputies J.J. Johnson and Zach Camden were among five officers involved in the arrest of Ramsey Mitchell.

Williamson County Commissioners settled $325,000 Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Ramsey Mitchell, who was the subject of a "Live PD" force encounter as it was broadcast nationally, KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski has learned.

The arrest of the 37-year-old got scrutiny after KVUE's reporting on the the case of Javier Ambler one month prior. After the KVUE Defenders reported on Ambler's death, we learned the same two deputies involved in Ambler's death also had a role in the arrest of Mitchell.

The deputies’ attorneys told KVUE in 2020 that they did not commit a crime and that “a police officer using force to overcome a physically resisting suspect will involve violence by definition.”

Here is the statement the attorneys for Camden and Johnson gave when KVUE reported the story in 2020:

“The specific incident occurred and was broadcast on television and uploaded to YouTube over a year ago. Although it is receiving newfound media attention, we think the passage of that much time with no prosecutorial action sufficiently indicates there was never any legal issue here.”

You may also watch the arrest broadcasted on "Live PD" below.