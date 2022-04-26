Girlfriend of Mike Ramos suing City of Austin after fatal 2020 shooting

Rebeca Garcia was in the car with Ramos on the day that he was shot.

AUSTIN, Texas — The girlfriend of Mike Ramos, who was in the vehicle with him on the day he was shot and killed by Austin police on April 24, 2020, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Austin.

According to the suit, Rebeca Garcia and Ramos were sitting in a vehicle in an apartment parking lot when officers surrounded them. Police have reported that they had received reports that two people were doing drugs in the parking lot and that one of them had a gun. No weapon was found.

Ramos was struck with a less-lethal round after officers yelled commands, however, he got back into his vehicle and started driving away. That is when Officer Christopher Taylor reportedly fired, killing Ramos. Garcia had exited the car just before Ramos drove off.

Garcia is seeking monetary relief over $1 million, claiming she has "suffered severe emotional distress that continues to impact her everyday life."

The death of Ramos, along with the Minneapolis murder of George Floyd, sparked several months of protests in Downtown Austin during the summer of 2020. His death also sparked legislation in the Texas House and Senate in 2021 regarding the release of body camera footage. However, neither bill became law.

In March of 2021, Officer Taylor was indicted in the case for murder. He was released from jail after posting bond. In August, Taylor was indicted for murder yet again in a second shooting death.

