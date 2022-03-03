x
Use of Force

City of Austin approves fourth use-of-force settlement in 2020 protest

Maredith Drake claims she was working as a street medic, marked with a red cross, when she was struck by a less-lethal round.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council approved its fourth use-force settlement regarding injured protestors during the 2020 police brutality protests in Downtown Austin.

This settlement involves the case of Maredith Drake, who claims she was struck by a less-lethal round while helping protestor Justin Howell, who was also seriously injured by a less-lethal round.

She said she was serving as a volunteer street medic, providing aid to protestors. The lawsuit states that she was wearing a helmet and shirt marked with a red cross.    

Drake will receive $850,000 after a unanimous vote. Council members Leslie Pool and Mackenzie Kelly were off the dais.

Three other cases involving the following protestors have also been settled:

  • Brad Levi Ayala - $2.95 million
  • Justin Howell - $8 million
  • Anthony Evans - $2 million

Several other lawsuits against the City of Austin are still active. Meanwhile, under two dozen officers remain indicted in link to using less-lethal rounds in 2020, injuring protestors.

