City of Austin approves fourth use-of-force settlement in 2020 protest

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council approved its fourth use-force settlement regarding injured protestors during the 2020 police brutality protests in Downtown Austin.
This settlement involves the case of Maredith Drake, who claims she was struck by a less-lethal round while helping protestor Justin Howell, who was also seriously injured by a less-lethal round.
She said she was serving as a volunteer street medic, providing aid to protestors. The lawsuit states that she was wearing a helmet and shirt marked with a red cross.
Drake will receive $850,000 after a unanimous vote. Council members Leslie Pool and Mackenzie Kelly were off the dais.
Three other cases involving the following protestors have also been settled:
- Brad Levi Ayala - $2.95 million
- Justin Howell - $8 million
- Anthony Evans - $2 million
Several other lawsuits against the City of Austin are still active. Meanwhile, under two dozen officers remain indicted in link to using less-lethal rounds in 2020, injuring protestors.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: