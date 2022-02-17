City of Austin approves $10M total settlement in 2 civil lawsuits connected to 2020 protests

The City voted to pay $8 million to Justin Howell and $2 million to Anthony Evans.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has approved settlements worth $10 million total in two civil lawsuits connected to the 2020 protests in Downtown Austin.

Those demonstrations lasted longer than a week as people protested outside the Austin Police Department headquarters following the deaths of Michael Ramos and George Floyd. Ramos was killed by an APD officer that same year. Several people were hurt in the protests.

A total of $8 million will be given to Justin Howell and $2 million will be paid to Anthony Evans. The $8 million settlement for Howell is the largest settlement amount ever paid for a use-of-force case in Austin's history.

Austin City Council members voted to approve the settlements in a closed session on Thursday. Evans and Howell were both injured by police during the 2020 protests.

During the protests, Austin police officers deployed bean bags and foam bullets from on top of Interstate 35, which injured several protesters.

KVUE spoke with Evans following the protests. Due to his injuries, he needed two surgeries, spent three days at the hospital, had a metal wire in his mouth for six weeks and now has a permanent titanium plate in his jaw.

Conner Board on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube