Trial begins for former APD officer accused of excessive use of force in 2017

AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday marked the first day of trial for former Austin Police Officer Nathaniel Stallings, who was accused of excessive use of force during an arrest in 2017. It also marked the first officer trial under the help for Travis County District Attorney José Garza.

According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Stallings has since resigned from the department but he was indicted in 2018 – which is when Margaret Moore served as district attorney – on charges of assault with bodily injury involving official misconduct and abuse of official capacity.

Stallings was accused of grabbing a woman's hands and body, causing her head to strike a car when she was arrested in 2017. At that time, then-chief Brian Manley reported that Stallings' use of force was unnecessary. Chief Manley also reported that the woman was a sex worker and, during her arrest, officers released the man, who was reportedly soliciting her, with only a warning.

As of Tuesday, Stallings is facing one count of abuse of official capacity and one count of official oppression. Previously, a grand jury indicted him on additional official oppression counts, charges that have since been dropped.

The Statesman reports that Stallings is represented by defense attorney Brad Heilman, a former Austin police officer who was also previously charged and acquitted on an official oppression charge involving use of force.

