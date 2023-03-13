Family of man killed by Austin police to file federal lawsuit against officers involved

Anthony Marquis Franklin, 31, was shot and killed by Austin Police Department officers on West Sixth Street in mid-January.

AUSTIN, Texas — The family of a man shot and killed by Austin Police Department (APD) officers plans to file a federal lawsuit against the three officers involved.

The attorneys for Anthony Marquis Franklin's family sent out a press release Monday stating that the family will join the attorneys to announce the lawsuit on Tuesday morning in front of the Austin Federal Courthouse, located at 501 W. Fifth St.

On Jan. 15, the APD received multiple 911 calls of shots fired in the downtown area. Officers found one victim, who survived.

A few minutes later, three officers riding in a utility vehicle said they found a man, later identified as 31-year-old Franklin, who fit the description of the shooter. Police directed Franklin to drop his gun but said he began running away, leading one of the officers to follow him.

When they arrived at Colorado Street, police said Franklin ran onto the porch of a building. When he jumped off and fell to the ground, that's when all three officers fired their weapons, as seen in body camera footage released by APD.

Franklin was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital. The officers involved – Kelby Radford, Ryan Rawlins and Jacob Bowman – were placed on administrative leave.

In late February, KVUE's Isabella Basco reported that attorneys for Franklin's family were calling for the officers' arrest and prosecution.

"You don't shoot a man in the back, especially when he's down on the ground. That's exactly what happened," civil rights attorney Harry Daniels said.

When asked if Franklin was ever identified as the "original shooter," the attorneys told Basco they hadn't seen any evidence.

"What we're talking about in this incident is a man who was no longer a threat to anybody, including himself. He was not a threat to the officers," said Bakari Sellers with Strom Law Firm.

Now the attorneys and Franklin's family will announce the federal lawsuit against officers Radford, Rawlins and Bowman at a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The event will feature remarks from Franklin's family, as well as from Daniels, Sellers and Nathanial Mack III of Mack Injury Attorneys.