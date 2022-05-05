x
Use of Force

Austin City Council approves two more 2020 protest-related settlements

Thursday's settlements now bring the total to six.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council on Thursday approved two more protest-related settlements regarding injuries sustained at the hands of police in 2020.

One case involves 51-year-old protestor Tracy Cates, a mother and grandmother who traveled to Austin to "show support for people demonstrating against police brutality," her lawsuit claims. She said she was not posing a threat at the time she was shot by a less-lethal round.

The second involves protestor Christen Warkoczewski, who claims she was shot in the face with a less-lethal round after she placed a traffic cone on an activated canister of tear gas. She said the shot fractured her jaw, causing her long-term injuries and disfigurement.

Cates will receive $100,000 and Warkoczewski will receive $850,000.

Four other cases involving the following protestors have also been settled:

Several other lawsuits against the City of Austin are still active. Meanwhile, under two dozen officers remain indicted in link to using less-lethal rounds in 2020, injuring protestors.

