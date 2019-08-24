AUSTIN, Texas — The above video is our original report about this subdivision from July 5.

Travis County filed another lawsuit against the developers of a subdivision near Manor called "Mustang Kimbro Estates."

This time, the State of Texas has joined in.

The latest lawsuit claims "public nuisance" from homeowner Irma Gomez, the development company and Uriel Castro, a real estate agent.

The KVUE Defenders previously showed how homeowners in the "Mustang Kimbro Estates" subdivision live without septic or sewer.

RELATED:

Families living without sewer in subdivision that may be illegal

Travis County prohibits land buyers from area 'not legally subdivided'

Real estate developers accused of fraud face more allegations

Families living in a new Travis County development may be forced to move

This new lawsuit shows raw sewage is being dumped onto the ground.

Neighbors said they've smelt the discharge many days.

The lawsuit shows Gomez piped sewage from her mobile home onto the ground. That has continued, despite notices, for more than a year.

The county said the discharge is “made possible by an illegal water supply” from another home.

The other home also had “a malfunctioning septic system.”

Travis County vs. IRma Gomez, Uriel Castro and Mustang Kimbro Estates, LLC | Injunction | Nuisance e ic TRAVIS COUNTY, TEXAS § THE DISTRICT COURT OF § a THE STATE OF TEXAS § lv a necessary and indispensable party § TRAVIS COUNTY, TEXAS Irma Gomez, Uriel Castro, and Mustang Kimbro Estates are allowing raw sewage is to discharge from two points on their properties.

WATCH: KVUE Defenders: A subdivision in Manor may be illegal

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Jaw bone found in Colorado River in Bastrop identified as missing Houston man

Taylor mom says 5-year-old son walked out of school undetected

Despite pushback, Travis Central Appraisal District is sticking to new property tax protest process

Former Houston cop Gerald Goines charged with murder in Harding Street raid