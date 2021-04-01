Texas still has not used about half of available COVID-19 vaccines, per State data

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows as of Monday, more than 414,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

AUSTIN, Texas — COVID-19 vaccine providers haven’t used more than half of the doses they have on hand, according to State data published on Sunday afternoon.

But a KVUE Defenders analysis shows the state’s vaccination rate is going up.

Data as of Monday, Jan. 4 from the Department of State Health Services shows 414,211 Texans have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, but 793,625 doses of the vaccine have been given to providers.

That means about 52% of the vaccines we have available in Texas have been used so far.

That’s a huge improvement for the state, though.

State data on Dec. 21 showed about 19% of the available vaccines had been given to Texans. That number jumped to about 30% last Wednesday.

And now, we’re up to 52%.

Some health officials have questioned the reliability and accuracy of the State’s data.

Last week, a spokesperson from DSHS told KVUE there are some problems with the data, which come from providers having problems submitting data, delayed shipments of the vaccine and a lag in accurate data of up to two days.

“We want everyone to know that more vaccine is coming each week and we want to use all of the vaccine in Texas each week,” DSHS spokesperson Lara Anton said in an email. “We’ve directed providers to vaccinate everyone they can in the priority groups so we can reach this goal.”

Several viewers are reaching out to us about running into problems, so we cleared up some information for you.