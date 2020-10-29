Hundreds of Texas nursing homes violated infection control standards during COVID-19

According to state records, 556 Texas long-term care facilities violated infection control standards at least 1,435 times between early March and mid-August.

AUSTIN, Texas — Hundreds of Texas nursing homes violated standards for controlling infectious diseases since the start of COVID-19 pandemic, according to records from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

What the KVUE Defenders uncovered leaves family members like Cissy Sanders wondering if their loved ones died because nursing homes failed to follow protocol.

“I had so many sleepless nights in the month of months of April and May because I was anticipating getting a call from Riverside saying that my mom had spiked a fever in the middle of the night,” Sanders said.

Sanders’ mom is a resident at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in South Austin. Records show 63 residents there have tested positive for COVID-19 and 12 have died. Sanders’ mom hasn’t caught the virus, but the numbers alone scare her.

“It makes me angry and it makes me not have confidence in the management of the nursing home,” Sanders said.

The KVUE Defenders have been tracking the spread of COVID-19 inside Texas nursing homes and assisted living facilities since the spring.

As of Wednesday, statewide data shows 31,952 residents have been infected with the virus and 4,745 have died from it. That means about 27% of all Texans who died from COVID-19 were in long-term elder care facilities.

Those residents were already the most susceptible population to the virus because of preexisting medical conditions and age. But KVUE’s investigation uncovered another possible explanation.

“Infection control has been a problem in Texas nursing homes for at least the last five or six years,” American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) representative Amanda Fredriksen said.

AARP is a nonprofit group that’s been advocating for senior citizens for more than 60 years. Fredriksen said the virus should not have ravaged as many facilities as it did.

The KVUE Defenders obtained records from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission showing 565 Texas nursing homes and assisted living facilities violated infection control standards at least 1,435 times between early March and mid-August.

Thirty-eight of those elder care facilities in the 12-county KVUE viewing area account for 82 violations.

West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center tops the list in Central Texas with eight violations. In April, inspectors noted “the facility failed to establish and maintain an infection control program,” and “the facility did not keep a resident apart from the others if the resident has an infection that can spread.”

The KVUE Defenders reported in the spring how family members were concerned about the safety of their loved ones in West Oaks when confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the facility first surfaced.

A spokesperson for Regency Integrated Health Services, which runs West Oaks, questioned the number of violations shown in the State’s data.

“It’s a serious problem, particularly when we think about a virus like COVID that has such a high mortality rate for this this demographic,” Fredriksen said.

Riverside in Austin had three violations. Back in April, inspectors noted, “The facility failed to have an infection control program that allows it to investigate, control and prevent infections,” and, “The facility failed to have and implement written policies for infection control.”

In a statement, a spokesperson from Riverside said, “The Riverside facility has had not a case of COVID-19 since June... They implemented enhanced infection control protocols at the Riverside facility in early March.”

“Do you think that there is a correlation here between so many infection control violations and how quickly the virus spread through and killed inside these same facilities?” the KVUE Defenders asked.

“Absolutely,” Fredriksen said.

Advocates like Fredriksen want lawmakers to step in.

“When there are repeated violations and the government hasn't acted, the regulatory authority, including the state of Texas, is not doing its job,” U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-35) said.

Doggett said he’s drafting new legislation, which would require monthly reports from the federal government on infection control violations in nursing homes. It would also call for an independent group to look at the data and make policy recommendations.

“This was a problem before the pandemic. But with the pandemic, like everything else, it just raises the danger immensely and it allows the transmission of disease from one person to the other,” Doggett said.

KVUE also asked the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for a comment. A spokesperson told us it is investigating all long-term care facilities with COVID-19. It is reviewing infection control and other health practices, making recommendations, imposing citations if necessary and requiring facilities comply with health and safety requirements.

“This is a requirement for public health and elected officials to … take whatever necessary steps … to make sure that nursing home residents and staff do not die again,” Sanders said.

Congressman Doggett said he intends to have that federal legislation filed by January.

Meanwhile, KVUE has made it easy for you to check whether your loved one’s nursing home or assisted living facility has violated infection control standards during the pandemic.

You can view the numbers we collected from the data HHSC provided to us below, showing how many violations each nursing home has received.