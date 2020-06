Talk directly to KVUE by texting 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — Want to ask KVUE a question or pass along a story tip?

You can now get in touch with KVUE straight from your phone!

All you have to do is text 512-459-9442. Do not call this number -- this line is only for text messages. When you do send us a text message, be sure to include your first and last name. You can also include pictures and video.

We'll get back to you as soon as we can with information and follow-up questions.