Defenders: San Marcos airport has had 21 flight incidents since 1983

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Two people were injured Thursday evening as two planes collided while attempting to land at the San Marcos Regional Airport.
Medics took two men aboard one of the planes to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injures. The pilot in the second plane appeared to be OK.
According to NTSB aviation incident reports, the airport has had 21 flight incidents since 1983, and five in the past five years. Only one of those, an incident in 2019, was fatal.
There have been 79 documented aviation accidents involving flights at or from smaller municipal airports in Central Texas in the past five years. Eight of those in the past five years were fatal.
Here's a look at the incident histories of other small airports in Central Texas:
- Austin Executive Airport
- 5 dating back to 1995
- 3 in the past 5 years
- All non-fatal
- Burnet Municipal Kate Craddock Field
- 25 dating back to 1988
- 7 in the past 5 years
- Last fatality 2009
- Caldwell Municipal
- 83 dating back to 1983
- 17 in the past 5 years
- Last fatality 2017
- Georgetown Municipal
- 108 dating back to 1983
- 17 in the past 5 years
- Last fatality 2018, 2016
- Giddings-Lee County
- 6 dating back to 1983
- None in the past 18 years
- Killeen Skylark Field
- 16 incidents dating back to 1983
- 3 in the past 5 years
- LaGrange Fayette Regional Air Center
- None since 1984
- Lakeway Airpark
- 6 dating back to 1988
- 3 in the past 5 years
- Most recent incident in March 2019 was fatal
- Lago Vista Rusty Allen
- 10 dating back to 1995
- 1 in the past 5 years
- Last fatality 2015
- Lampasas
- 6 dating back to 1995
- None since 1993
- None fatal since 1995
- Llano Municipal
- 19 dating back to 1983
- 6 in the past 5 years
- None fatal since 2013
- Lockhart Municipal
- 7 dating back to 1995
- Most recent in 2017 was fatal
- Luling Carter Memorial
- 4 since 1992
- 1 in the past 5 years
- None fatal
- Muleshoe Municipal
- 5 dating back to 1995
- None in the past 10 years
- Rockdale
- 2 since 1995
- None since 2015
- Salado
- None since 2001
- Spicewood
- 15 dating back to 1983
- 1 in past 5 years
- Taylor
- 13 dating back to 1983
- 4 in the past 5 years
- 2016 fatality
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: