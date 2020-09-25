Defenders: San Marcos airport has had 21 flight incidents since 1983

Only one of those incidents, in 2019, was fatal.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Two people were injured Thursday evening as two planes collided while attempting to land at the San Marcos Regional Airport.

Medics took two men aboard one of the planes to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injures. The pilot in the second plane appeared to be OK.

According to NTSB aviation incident reports, the airport has had 21 flight incidents since 1983, and five in the past five years. Only one of those, an incident in 2019, was fatal.

There have been 79 documented aviation accidents involving flights at or from smaller municipal airports in Central Texas in the past five years. Eight of those in the past five years were fatal.

Here's a look at the incident histories of other small airports in Central Texas:

Lago Vista Rusty Allen 10 dating back to 1995 1 in the past 5 years Last fatality 2015

Lampasas 6 dating back to 1995 None since 1993 None fatal since 1995

Llano Municipal 19 dating back to 1983 6 in the past 5 years None fatal since 2013

Lockhart Municipal 7 dating back to 1995 Most recent in 2017 was fatal

Luling Carter Memorial 4 since 1992 1 in the past 5 years None fatal

Muleshoe Municipal 5 dating back to 1995 None in the past 10 years

Rockdale 2 since 1995 None since 2015

Salado None since 2001

Spicewood 15 dating back to 1983 1 in past 5 years

Taylor 13 dating back to 1983 4 in the past 5 years 2016 fatality

