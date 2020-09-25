x
Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Defenders: San Marcos airport has had 21 flight incidents since 1983

Only one of those incidents, in 2019, was fatal.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Two people were injured Thursday evening as two planes collided while attempting to land at the San Marcos Regional Airport.

Medics took two men aboard one of the planes to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injures. The pilot in the second plane appeared to be OK.

According to NTSB aviation incident reports, the airport has had 21 flight incidents since 1983, and five in the past five years. Only one of those, an incident in 2019, was fatal.

There have been 79 documented aviation accidents involving flights at or from smaller municipal airports in Central Texas in the past five years. Eight of those in the past five years were fatal.

Here's a look at the incident histories of other small airports in Central Texas:

