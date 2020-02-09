Defenders: Increase in retirements, resignations leads to hundreds of school job openings

Sept. 8 will be the first time this school year that many school districts have in-person classes. Every district is looking to fill positions.

AUSTIN, Texas — The pandemic has increased the need for teachers and staff across all Central Texas school districts this year as all of them report an increase in resignations and retirements.

“Well, it's different this year,” said Eanes ISD Superintendent Dr. Tom Leonard.

Eanes ISD has seen a 15% increase in the number of resignations and retirements this year.

“I think more people are a little more nervous this year than we've seen before. And some people are at that stage in life where they were thinking, 'You know, I may be retiring last year or this year, or maybe in three years,' and COVID-19 has put another spin on that in their lives. And they're making decisions that are personal and family-oriented, and we understand that,” he said.

Area openings

The KVUE Defenders requested a list of openings from area school districts. Here’s how many each report:

Some of these openings are happening much later than usual.

“We did receive about 10 late resignations since about Aug. 1 of our professional staff, and that too is very uncommon,” said Laurie Lee, chief human resources officer.

These are challenging times. Most school districts are not just juggling safety concerns but increased staffing needs.

“We're beginning to navigate a whole lot of things we never navigated before, so a little understanding, a little grace,” said Dr. Leonard.

Substitute teachers needed

School districts across Central Texas also report a much greater need for substitute teachers.

Eanes ISD typically has 250 to 300 substitutes to start the year. It has only been able to secure 225 of those positions. So if you are interested in finding ways you can help check out the following links.