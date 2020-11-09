How long do I get a mail-in ballot?

We want to know what questions you have about the election. Text them to 512-459-9442 and we’ll do our best to answer them.

AUSTIN, Texas — Questions about voting continue to come into our newsroom, so the KVUE Defenders are taking a few.

Question: How do I get a mail-in ballot?

Answer: You first have to apply for a ballot by mail, or absentee ballot, and qualify. You can get an application from the secretary of state's website or request one form your county elections office. You are eligible if you are a registered voter who is:

65 or older

Out of the county during the entire election period (out of county or out of the country)

Sick or disabled

In jail but eligible to vote

Member of the U.S. military stationed outside the county or abroad

The deadline for your county elections office to receive ballot-by-mail applications is Oct. 23.

Question: Is there a way to verify my mail-in ballot has been received by Travis County once it has been mailed?

Answer: Travis County voters can check to see if their ballot-by-mail applications were received by calling 512-854-4996 and/or emailing elections@traviscountytx.gov.

Question: How long do I have to apply for an absentee ballot?

Answer: The Texas secretary of state's office says your ballot-by-mail applications must be received by Oct. 23, 2020.

