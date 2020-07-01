AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is from a different story on how to save on taxes.

A bill signed into law last year expands who can get a homestead tax exemption.

The Travis Central Appraisal District data shows it could save homeowners nearly $20,000 on their assessed value.

People living in an inherited property no longer need the deed to go through the probate court.

Senate Bill 1943 shows heir property homeowners can get homestead exemptions. The bill, signed into law last June, outlines the proof of ownership requirements for heir property homeowners.

Now a death certificate, electric bill and approval from each property heir can help someone claim homestead.

Deadlines for homestead exemptions are in April, but the homestead exemption can be retroactive for two years.

"We want to get the word out to them to let them know there are some things they have to do to qualify for that exemption that are beyond what a normal homestead application requires," said chief appraiser Marya Crigler. "We're trying to get the word out to them, talk to them about it, so that if they're entitled to claim exemption, they have the opportunity to do so."

Crigler said homestead exemptions can also protect homeowners from certain taxes should new land development codes change zoning regulations

