More than 100 Travis County homeowners have filed a lawsuit against the Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD).

The petition alleges 138 people did not get a hearing notice to protest their property value last year. They were all clients of Five Stone Tax Advisers in Austin.

The lawsuit also accuses TCAD's staff and chief appraiser of refusing to schedule the hearings.

Property taxes must be paid by the end of this month.

Chief appraiser Marya Crigler denies the allegations.

"Given the volume of workload we had to deal with, Saturday hearings were not uncommon. In every case, every property owner got the notice of the hearing that they were entitled to get. If there were any clerical errors, they were caught early and they were corrected. In this particular case, they were aware they had hearings on that particular Saturday and the agent did not show up for their hearing," said Crigler.

The suit shows the homeowners don't want money other than the cost for their suit.

"This lawsuit merely seeks a timely hearing," the petition shows.

