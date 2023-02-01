Home prices are down but your taxable property value may still rise

Property appraisal notices are out for Central Texas. Here’s how to make sure you’re not paying more than you need.

AUSTIN, Texas — Nearly a half-million property appraisal notices will be in mailboxes across Travis County this week. Hays Central Appraisal districts will put notices in the mail starting Apr. 18. Williamson Central Appraisal District mailed notices at the end of March.





Terms to know:

Market/Appraised value is what the appraisal district shows the property is worth.

Assessed/Taxable value is the value which is taxed.

The amount of money owed in property taxes come from taxing entities such as cities, school districts and utility districts.

Those budgets are set once property values are assessed and adjusted.





What to expect:

Austin Board of Realtors data show the Central Texas median home price fell by more than 6% from January 2022 to January 2023.

In January 2023, ABoR data showed a median home price of more than $437,000 for Williamson County, nearly a half-million for Travis County and nearly $428,000 for Hays.

Those market value decreases do not translate into a decrease in taxable value.

“While market values have declined since last year, the assessed values of homesteaded properties will continue to increase by law 10% until the assessed value reaches the market value,” Williamson Central Appraisal District wrote in a release to KVUE.

The gap between market value and taxable value can be wide.

For TCAD, the market price would need to drop by hundreds of thousands of dollars to meet the median assessed value.

How to save money:

Check exemptions:

General residence homestead Disabled person Age 65 or older Surviving spouse of an individual who qualified for age 65 or older exemption 100% disabled veterans Surviving spouse of a disabled veteran who qualified or would have qualified for the 100% disabled veteran’s exemption Donated residence homestead of partially disabled veteran Surviving spouse of a disabled veteran who qualified for the donated residence homestead exemption Surviving spouse of an armed services member killed in the line of duty Surviving spouse of a first responder killed in the line of duty

File a protest with the appropriate central appraisal district to lower the property’s market value. Real estate sales prices are not public in Texas, but a local Realtor can get information on comparable sales in the area.

A reduction in the district’s appraised or assessed values do not always translate into tax savings since taxing entities will set their rates in the fall.

The deadline to file a protest is May 15.

