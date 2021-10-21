Power generators must winterize in Texas

The Public Utility Commission approved regulation for weatherization, calling it “phase one.”

AUSTIN, Texas — The Public Utility Commission of Texas will now enforce winter weatherizing recommendations made a decade ago.

Energy providers will follow recommendations from the “2011 Report on Outages and Curtailments During the Southwest Cold Weather Event on February 1-5, 2011," and the 2012 Quanta Report.

Providers must also fix “any known, acute issues that arose from winter weather conditions during the 2020-2021 winter weather season,” PUC filings show.

The decision is phase one.

“The phase two weather emergency preparedness reliability standards will consist of a more comprehensive, year-round set of weather emergency preparedness reliability standards that will be informed by a robust weather study that is currently being conducted by ERCOT in consultation with the Office of the Texas State Climatologist,” filings show.

This comes as The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts higher energy prices this winter. Propane is expected to go up 43%, the Winter Fuels Outlook shows. Natural gas may increase by nearly 22%.

For CenterPoint Energy, which sells natural gas in Austin, prices are already higher than last year in four different charge areas:

Customer charge

Storage inventory

Gas cost adjustment

GRIP Surcharge

The Austin City Council approves Austin Energy rates. Council members did not increase electricity rates for next year. However, the “power supply adjustment’ charge is higher than October 2020.