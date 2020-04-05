AUSTIN, Texas — A new KVUE Defenders analysis found almost half of all COVID-19 deaths in Texas come from state nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

On Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 884 Texans have died from coronavirus.

New numbers from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission show 395 nursing home and assisted living facility residents have died from the virus. That means about 45% of all COVID-19 deaths in Texas are tied to senior care facilities.

Nursing homes have been increasingly hit by the virus.

On April 13, HHSC reported 47 coronavirus-related deaths in senior care facilities, compared to DSHS numbers showing 287 deaths statewide.

That means three weeks ago prior to May 4, senior care facilities made up only 16% of all coronavirus deaths in Texas.

The State continues to refuse to release the locations of nursing homes with confirmed cases of coronavirus, citing personal privacy laws.

HHSC has requested an opinion from the Office of the Attorney General.

