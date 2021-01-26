Most Central Texas counties remain largely unvaccinated, state data shows

Travis and Williamson counties have vaccinated about 6% of all people age 16 and older, while Hays County has vaccinated about 5%.

AUSTIN, Texas — Almost 1.5 million Texans have received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

But a KVUE Defenders analysis took a look at the local vaccination rates and found less than 8% of people age 16 and older living in Central Texas counties have had the first shot.

More than 1.7 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Texas, according to DSHS. That’s out of nearly 3 million doses that have been shipped to providers.

That means Texas has not used 39% of the vaccines available.

But the KVUE Defenders looked at the percent of Texans that have had the vaccine in counties across the state.

The numbers are similar in counties like Harris with 7%, Dallas with 5% and Bexar County with 7%.

Texas is set to get more than 332,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government this week, according to a DSHS news release. And the State is ordering more than 215,000 doses intended as a second dose for people who already got the shot a few weeks ago.