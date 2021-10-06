More than 14,000 Texas children have lost a caregiver due to COVID-19, study shows

According to The Journal of Pediatrics, the Texas total is 14,135 children.

AUSTIN, Texas — More than 14,000 Texas children have lost a parent, parents or a primary caregiver due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The United Nations considers them orphans.

A peer-reviewed study is set for release about the findings. The Journal of Pediatrics shows the research spanned from April 2020 to June 2021, so it does not include the delta variant surge.

States with large populations had the highest number of children impacted. The Texas total is 14,135 children.

Researchers show a large proportion of the children whose parent, parents or primary caregivers died were along the Texas-Mexico border.

The KVUE Defenders asked the State how many children lost both parents or caregivers. The Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) said the death of a caregiver does not automatically trigger DFPS involvement.

To view the full study, click here. (Note: This is a prepublication version of an article that has undergone peer review and been accepted for publication, but it is not the final version of record.)