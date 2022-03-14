Man charged in shooting of Bastrop County deputy has decade-long criminal history

Court records obtained by the KVUE Defenders show that Michael Stark has a history including family assault, drug charges and burglary.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Michael Stark, 33, was arrested as the prime suspect in the shooting of Bastrop County Deputy Sawyer Wilson late Sunday night.

The KVUE Defenders looked into Stark's criminal history, and found it goes back longer than a decade.

Stark has been arrested by the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) at least 25 times in the past, and these photos are from a previous arrest.

Records obtained by KVUE show that his records include family assault, burglary and drug charges. Bastrop County Court Records also show that Stark was set for trial next month for charges of drug possession, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Stark has gotten probation at least twice in his history. The BSCO arrested Stark around noon on Monday.

The office said it received a call to a residence Sunday night about a "criminal mischief issue," where Deputy Wilson responded and matched a vehicle description to one on the scene.

Wilson pulled behind the pickup truck at the Lba Market on Lba Drive, off State Highway 95, and called for backup when the driver, Stark, wouldn't get out. Stark then reportedly fired at least three times from the driver's seat, hitting Wilson.

After firing at Wilson, Stark reportedly exited on the passenger side and ran. BSCO said Stark was wanted on a parole violation for a burglary in Bastrop County.

Wilson will be undergoing surgery over the next few days. He is expected to be released from the hospital within a week.