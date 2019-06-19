AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Oral Surgery partnered with The Refuge for DMST to help train dentists how to spot signs of child sex trafficking.

“Dentist have a unique position. They are able to recognize sex trafficking as a possibility when they do an oral exam,” said Renee Dixon, marketing director at Austin Oral Surgery.

“It’s important that all dental professionals can recognize those factors quickly, particularly if several indicators are present. They also need to know how to help without making the situation more dangerous for the victim,” said Dixon in a press release to KVUE News.

They raise awareness by hosting fundraisers for The Refuge. So far, the group has raised $12,376.

