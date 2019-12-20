AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) fined Round-up 5 in Marble Falls $19,593 and the City of Horseshoe Bay $7,500 for environmental violations.

The Round-up 5 enforcement records show six violations. Among them include the company failed to investigate a suspected leak, didn't check for those releases once a month and part of the equipment was either loose or missing.

In Horseshoe Bay, an electrical failure led to dumping 37,500 gallons of wastewater into Slick Rock Creek. 750 fish died.

This isn’t the first fine for Horseshoe Bay. In June 2013, a broken air release valve led 10,000 gallons of untreated wastewater to run into Pecan Creek. Thirteen fish died.

It’ll cost the city $50,000 to fix the current problem.

The $7,500 fine will be paid to a third party for conservation in that area.

