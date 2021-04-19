Group protesting planned sewage facility near Barton Creek

The Save Barton Creek Association claims the new facility could clog Barton Creek with algae.

AUSTIN, Texas — A local group is speaking out against a proposed sewage facility near Barton Creek, which it claims could eventually clog the beloved stream with algae.

According to the Save Barton Creek Association, the planned facility will be located between Oak Hill and Dripping Springs. They say it could dump up to 45,000 gallons of treated wastewater into one of Barton Creek's contributing streams every day. Citing a City of Austin study, the group claims the pollutants remaining in that treated sewage could cause algae growth for several miles along the Long Branch tributary of the creek.

"Algae is getting out of control in a lot of hill country streams because of sewage discharge,” said Brian Zabcik, Wastewater Campaign Organizer, Save Barton Creek Association

This issue of treated wastewater being discharged into our waterways is something the KVUE Defenders have covered extensively for years.

Thousands of businesses and cities have permits to discharge treated wastewater into our rivers, lakes and streams. All apply for permits through the Texas Center for Environmental Quality.

Those permits contain a volume limit (the maximum number of gallons of treated sewage that can be released each day), as well as pollutant limits. These limits specify the amount of each pollutant that can remain in treated sewage, since the treatment process doesn’t remove all of the pollutants.



Treated sewage contains high amounts of nitrogen and phosphorus, the substances used in all lawn and garden fertilizers. When excess amounts of nitrogen and phosphorus flow into streams and lakes, they can fertilize the growth of algae. Several Central Texas streams have been plagued by large algae blooms below sewage plants, including the South San Gabriel River below Liberty Hill and the Blanco River below the City of Blanco.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) issued a draft sewage discharge permit last month to the Houston-based developer Stephen Cleveland. Cleveland told the KVUE Defenders he has been selling commercial lots from land his family owns on the southwest corner of US 290 and Sawyer Ranch Road and this is the last section he wants to sell.

The TCEQ will hold its only planned public meeting online at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. (ID number: 189-821-291) Three TCEQ commissioners, which were appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott, will vote on whether to approve the permit.

It is rare for a private developer to get this kind of permit - typically these are given to cities and municipalities.

TCEQ will hold its only public hearing on this plan online tomorrow at 7.

According to the Save Barton Creek Association, the four businesses already built on Cleveland's lots use onsite septic systems to dispose of their wastewater. However, they say he applied for a sewage discharge permit for one of his unsold lots in 2017.

“Should one person have the right to dump waste into a creek at the expense of the many landowners and creek visitors downstream? We don't think so," said Angela Richter, executive director of Save Barton Creek Association. “The Hill Country Sewage Scorecard, which SBCA released last fall, found that 81% of all municipal sewage discharge plants in our region exceeded at least one of their permit limits since 2017. The odds are good that Cleveland’s facility would follow this pattern too.”

Cleveland told the KVUE Defenders he is open to negotiate with TCEQ, but this treatment facility is needed for the two restaurants that hope to occupy the space.

Residents claim the sewage from Cleveland's facility would flow through residential developments lining both sides of Long Branch Creek for about seven miles. This tributary then joins Barton Creek to flow through Shield Ranch, a protected natural area.

“There doesn’t have to be a winner and a loser here,” said Beth McConnell, a homeowner in the Polo Club subdivision, located half a mile downstream of the proposed sewage facility. “Every other business around here does the right thing with onsite septic systems. Cleveland can too.”

The group reports that treated sewage can contain high amounts of nitrogen and phosphorous, which can fertilize the growth of algae. And although Cleveland's draft permit includes limits for both, a study by Austin's Watershed Protection Department has determined that these limits would still lead to increased algae growth on Long Branch Creek.

If this permit is approved, the group claims that it would lead to sewage discharge closer to Barton Springs Pool than any other previous permit. Currently, House Bill 4146 and Senate Bill 1747 are under consideration in the Texas Legislature that would prohibit the TCEQ from issuing future discharge permits to developers on many streams across the state, including Barton Creek.

“This permit, if issued, would set a dangerous precedent,” said Kelly Davis, staff attorney for Save Our Springs Alliance. “Barton Creek is one of the best known and most loved streams in Texas. If it’s going to be targeted with sewage discharges, then every creek in Texas will be a target. Septic systems and land irrigation are proven alternatives that have been used for decades, and should be used here.”