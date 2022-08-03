Donations pour in for Afghan translator and family living in Austin area

The U.S. citizen is now waiting for permanent housing.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Feb. 22, we introduced you to Wali, the Afghan translator who served alongside the U.S. military in Afghanistan. He had just returned to the Austin area with his family after living on a military base for the past few months.

In August, his family nearly didn't make it out of Afghanistan as U.S. troops pulled out and the Taliban took over. That is, until Congressman Lloyd Doggett intervened.

After that story aired, viewers reached out wanting to help Wali, his family and other Afghan refugees.

And as Wali waits for permanent housing, the KVUE Defenders took a closer look at the challenges they are facing with affordable housing in Travis County.

First, KVUE met up with Milt Clark at a public storage unit after he received so many donations at his home.

"Three flat-screen TVs," Clark started as he gave us a tour of all the items, some nearly new, inside the unit.

A bike, boxes of china and dishes, vacuums and so much more were donated.

Clark said this is how the community responded to his Nextdoor post asking for help after he saw KVUE's story about Wali, the Afghan translator back in Austin with his family.

In February, Wali told us about his mixed emotions being back home. We're not using his last name because he still has family in Afghanistan.

The U.S. citizen said he was grateful for Congressman Doggett's help in getting his family out of Afghanistan in August. But the father of two was also concerned for the loved ones left behind.

Clark said he had to take action.

"I'm a retired social worker and it touched my heart, and I needed to do something. That's why I responded so quickly to the news," Clark said.

Clark reached out to KVUE shortly after the story aired and surprised us with how much he raised.

"We had over $5,000 in two days," he said.

He was impressed too.

"Oh, we were just undone. It was, you know, people were saying, 'I don't need the money. I would rather go to these refugees that need it much more than I do,'" Clark said.

Clark said he could not have done it without his church, First Presbyterian Church, and fellow parishioners, like Don Lovering.

Some helped set up apartments for Afghan refugees.

"I think people, really, some of them have expressed they feel badly that the country fell under really terror rule again shortly after we left, and that the people that had worked with us were so marked as, you know, possible folks to be executed," said Lovering.

As generous and appreciated as these donations are, the real need is affordable homes.

Chris Kelley is the spokesperson for Refugee Services of Texas in Austin.

"Some say it's an unprecedented crisis in housing in the Austin area right now that we're really scrambling to find housing, affordable housing, for our clients right now," Kelley said.

In late February, Travis County commissioners discussed the need for 70,000 affordable housing units in the next five years due to population growth.

Kelley said his nonprofit is already having a hard time finding apartments as they are serving more clients than ever before.

"Since Oct. 1, we have settled 927 Afghan evacuees in Austin, and that number is equivalent to the previous three years combined," Kelley said.

Clark surprised Wali, his wife and two daughters with the donations. Wali is grateful once again.

"It just shows we have a lot of good people here in Texas that are willing to help. And me, my wife and kids, my family are so thankful for everyone that is stepping up and helping not just my family but all the Afghan refugees that are arriving in Austin, Texas," Wali said.

Outside in the parking lot, Clark's car is full of donations as well. For now, Wali can't take most of the items, as he waits to get a permanent home first.

If you have housing available for Wali or any of the refugees, please contact Refugee Services of Texas.

Click here if you would like to donate to the First Presbyterian Church's Afghan Refugee Support Fund.

