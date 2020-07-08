Defenders Q&A: What's the status on the second round of stimulus relief?

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — We know there's a lot to take in about the coronavirus crisis. That's why the KVUE Defenders are taking your questions every night.

Question: What is the status of the next round of stimulus?

Answer: No agreement has been reached yet, but it's possible members of Congress could have a final decision by Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said earlier this summer he wanted to have an agreement by Aug. 7, before Congress takes another break.

But he said Thursday that he will not adjourn the Senate before a deal is reached.

If they're not able to work something out, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said President Trump is prepared to take executive action.

Question: How will Round Rock start school, in-person or online?

Answer: Round Rock ISD is set to begin school on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Plans as of Thursday are to begin the school year with virtual instruction only for the first three weeks.

After that, parents will have the option of on-campus or online instruction.