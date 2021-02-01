If you have any questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — There are a lot of questions about what happens after you get the COVID-19 vaccine. The KVUE Defenders tackled a few of the most pressing ones.

Question: Can you get the COVID-19 vaccine if you have a penicillin allergy?

Answer: The CDC doesn't specifically mention penicillin on its website, but it says people with a history of allergies to oral medications may get vaccinated. It says if you've had an allergic reaction to a vaccine or injectable therapy for another disease, you should ask your doctor about it.

Question: Will I have to go to my in-network hospital, doctor or pharmacy to get the vaccine?

Answer: The answer to this question might depend on your insurance provider. According to the CDC, vaccines purchased with U.S. taxpayer dollars will be given to the American people at no cost. You won't be charged for the vaccine itself, but health care providers could charge an administration fee. The patient's public or private insurance company could cover that cost, or for uninsured patients, the government's "provider relief fund" could pay for it.

