Defenders Q&A: When will we be able to visit loved ones in nursing homes again?

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many viewers have reached out to KVUE with questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and the KVUE Defenders took a look at some of them.

Here are the answers to some of your questions.

Question: How do I know if it's the IRS contacting me about my stimulus payment?

Answer: The IRS urges taxpayers to be on the lookout for scam artists trying to use the economic impact payments as cover for schemes to steal personal information and money. Remember, the IRS will not call, text you, email you or contact you on social media asking for personal or bank account information – even related to the economic impact payments. Also, watch out for emails with attachments or links claiming to have special information about economic impact payments or refunds.

Question: Gov. Greg Abbott had allowed everyone on SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) to get the maximum benefits for April and May. What about June?

Answer: Yes. Texas Health and Human Services says all SNAP recipients will get the maximum amount for their household size for June. As always, you can only use SNAP benefits to buy food. You cannot use it for tobacco, alcoholic beverages, bills, or basically anything you can't eat or drink.

Question: When will we be able to visit loved ones in nursing homes again?

Answer: We know this is extremely tough for families with loved ones in nursing homes and even tougher for your loved ones in these facilities. The CDC and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released the latest guidelines for state and local officials on reopening nursing homes. It will not be until after phase three of reopening has begun and likely will not be many weeks, if not months before nursing homes and other long-term care facilities will allow visitors under these guidelines. Some may open up sooner than others depending on the situation at particular facilities.