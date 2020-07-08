If you have a question you'd like the KVUE Defenders to answer, text 512-459-9442.

Question: Does Austin's eviction moratorium cover businesses that rent apartments for short term rentals?

Answer: The City said the moratorium applies to notices to vacate that precede an eviction lawsuit. Regarding short-term rentals, the order would only apply if a landlord-tenant relationship is created, and that would require a lease or some sort of rental agreement. So if you're wondering if you can grab a short-term rental and stay there as long as you like without paying, the answer is no.

Question: Where is free COVID-19 testing available in Pflugerville?

Answer: Austin-Travis County is offering free testing at The Pfield – that's Pflugerville ISD's big, new stadium across from the high school. You can swing by there on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.