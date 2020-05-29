Defenders Q&A: Where can I get a reliable COVID-19 test in Travis County?

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many viewers have reached out to KVUE with questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and the KVUE Defenders took a look at some of them.

Here are the answers to some of your questions.

Question: Where do you go to get the most reliable COVID-19 test and antibody test in Travis County?

Answer: First, if you think you have COVID-19 symptoms, and your symptoms are severe, see your doctor immediately or go to an emergency room.

You can find information on free COVID-19 testing through Travis County's website, or with CommUnity Care.

Antibody tests are available at some local health clinics and private testing labs, but make sure the test is FDA approved.

Question: Are antibody tests reliable?

Answer: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, antibody testing used to determine if someone had the coronavirus could be wrong about half of the time.

The CDC said antibody tests, known as serologic tests, "Should not be used to make decisions about grouping persons residing in, or being admitted to, congregate settings, such as schools, dormitories or correctional facilities."

The organization also said the tests "Should not be used to make decisions about returning persons to the workplace."

Question: If you microwave your mask, will that kill COVID-19?

Answer: Fire officials agree that putting cloth masks in a microwave is a fire hazard. The CDC recommends you wash cloth masks in hot water and then dry them in a hot dryer. The soap, water and heat are the best ways to kill the virus if it is in your mask.

