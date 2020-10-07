Defenders Q&A: Is it safe to keep hand sanitizer in a hot car?

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many viewers have reached out to KVUE with questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and the KVUE Defenders took a look at some of them.

Here are the answers to some of your questions:

Question: Is it safe to keep hand sanitizer in a hot car? Does it remain effective?

Answer: Don't worry about it exploding. Experts say it would have to reach a temperature of 700 degrees to do that. Long-term heat shouldn't be a problem; however, direct sunlight can break down some of the chemicals, so if you're storing it in the car, keep it in a shady spot so it won't lose its effectiveness.

Question: Can you get COVID-19 from handling cash?

Answer: It's possible. The CDC said it's important to remember to not touch your face, mouth, nose or eyes and wash and sanitize your hands after handling money. Try not to take cash directly from the hands of others.

Question: Is there really a coin shortage because of COVID-19?

Answers: There sure is. When businesses had to close, the flow of coins began to slow down through the economy. The U.S. mint decreased the production of coins as well. To address the problem, the Federal Reserve began rationing coins at banks.

While change may be in short supply, the feds say there is no shortage of paper money.

