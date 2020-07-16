Defenders Q&A: Do antibiotics help get rid of COVID-19?

AUSTIN, Texas — Many viewers have reached out to KVUE with questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and the KVUE Defenders took a look at some of them.
Here are the answers to some of your questions:
Question: Do antibiotics help get rid of COVID-19?
Answer: Antibiotics only work on bacterial infections, not viruses, like the coronavirus. Some COVID-19 patients do get bacterial infections like pneumonia. In those cases, antibiotics may be used to treat the pneumonia but not the virus.
Question: What concentration of alcohol should sanitizers have to be effective?
Answer: The CDC says at least 60%. When it comes to sprays and wipes used to clean and disinfect electronics and surfaces, aim for 70%. It's best to wash your hands as often as possible with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Sanitizers help when you're not able to do that.
If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.
RELATED:
- Defenders Q&A: Is it safe to keep hand sanitizer in a hot car?
- Defenders Q&A: If people move or go around barricades at closed parks, is that criminal trespassing?
- Defenders Q&A: When will DPS offices reopen for driver's license renewals?
- Defenders Q&A: Are saliva swabs as reliable as nasal COVID-19 tests?
- Defenders Q&A: Why isn't eye protection encouraged to prevent COVID-19 spread?
- Defenders Q&A: Are gyms and studios impacted by mask order for businesses?
- Defenders Q&A: When would Austin enter Stage 5 of COVID-19 levels
- Defenders Q&A: Can you intake too much carbon dioxide from wearing a mask?
- Defenders Q&A: How is it safe to go to pools amid COVID-19?
- Defenders Q&A: Can COVID-19 be spread from shoes?
- Defenders Q&A: Why haven't I gotten my stimulus check?
- Defenders Q&A: Can you get COVID-19 from takeout or delivery?
- Defenders Q&A: Do I have to return my dead father's stimulus check to the IRS?
- Defenders Q&A: When will we be able to visit loved ones in nursing homes again?
- Defenders Q&A: Is there a City order against evictions?
- Defenders Q&A: Can the government withdraw funds from my EIP card?
- Defenders Q&A: Where can I get a reliable COVID-19 test in Travis County?
- Defenders Q&A: Is a second round of stimulus checks coming?
- Defenders Q&A: How much does a COVID-19 test cost?