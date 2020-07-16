Defenders Q&A: Do antibiotics help get rid of COVID-19?

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many viewers have reached out to KVUE with questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and the KVUE Defenders took a look at some of them.

Here are the answers to some of your questions:

Question: Do antibiotics help get rid of COVID-19?

Answer: Antibiotics only work on bacterial infections, not viruses, like the coronavirus. Some COVID-19 patients do get bacterial infections like pneumonia. In those cases, antibiotics may be used to treat the pneumonia but not the virus.

Question: What concentration of alcohol should sanitizers have to be effective?

Answer: The CDC says at least 60%. When it comes to sprays and wipes used to clean and disinfect electronics and surfaces, aim for 70%. It's best to wash your hands as often as possible with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Sanitizers help when you're not able to do that.

