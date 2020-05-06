Defenders Q&A: Do I have to return my dead father's stimulus check to the IRS?

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

Question: Are vehicle registrations expected to be renewed again, or are they still okay to have lapsed?

Answer: The temporary waiver of vehicle title and registration requirements is still in effect until further notice. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles will let people know when normal service resumes. At that point, Texans will have 60 days to complete any overdue title and registration transactions.

Question: Will employers see an increase in the unemployment tax rate due to the number of people being laid off or furloughed due to COVID-19?

Answer: Not this year. The Texas Workforce Commission says the 2020 tax rates are set and not subject to change or adjusting. Rate calculations for future years may be affected by any applicable chargebacks and normal factors.

Question: My dad passed away. We filed his tax return for 2019 to pay his taxes and will have to file his 2020 return next year. He received a stimulus check. Can we cash it or do we have to return it to the IRS?

Answer: The IRS says if you get a stimulus payment for a deceased loved one, you should return it to the IRS. Write "void" in the endorsement section on the back of the check and then mail the voided check to the U.S. Treasury Department immediately.