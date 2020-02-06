Defenders Q&A: Is there a City order against evictions?

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many viewers have reached out to KVUE with questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and the KVUE Defenders took a look at some of them.

Here are the answers to some of your questions.

Question: I received an eviction notice. Don't we have an order from the mayor against evictions?

Answer: The mayor's local disaster order prohibits evictions until July 25. If you receive a notice to vacate, the City says you can submit a complaint by calling Austin 311. They will look into it and if there was a violation, they will contact your landlord.

RELATED:

Question: Is the IRS back in the office processing paper tax returns?

Answer: Some IRS employees have begun to return to work, and some paper returns are being processed again. However, if you haven't filed your tax return yet, the IRS says all taxpayers should file electronically through their tax professional, tax software or the IRS free file tool. If you have already filed a paper tax return, the IRS says do not file a second return. The paper return you filed will be processed once processing centers are operational.

Question: I heard the tax deadline might be extended in September. Has there been any further discussion on that?

Answer: There has not been any confirmation from the IRS that the tax filing deadline will be extended. Back in March, the IRS extended the 2020 filing deadline to July 15. However, you can request an extension to October 15 through your tax professional, tax software or by using the free file tool on the IRS website.

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.