Defenders Q&A: Can the government withdraw funds from my EIP card?

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many viewers have reached out to KVUE with questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and the KVUE Defenders took a look at some of them.

Here are the answers to some of your questions.

Question: I got the EIP card with an amount of the 2018 taxes and the card would have twice the amount of 2019 taxes. What are my options to obtain the difference I should have received from the 2019 tax return?

Answer: The payment is based on the most recent tax return on file with the IRS (2018 or 2019). If you have filed your 2019 tax return by paper, most paper returns have not been processed and are being held until IRS offices are open and workers who process them return.

Question: Can the government withdraw funds from my EIP card?

Answer: No. The funds loaded on to the card belong to you and you're the only one who can withdraw the funds.

Question: What is the difference between the EIP card and a credit card?

Answer: When you use a credit card, you are borrowing money and building debt. With the EIP card, you are not borrowing money and will not have to pay anything back. Also, there is no credit check to get the EIP card and you won't incur interest charges and the use of the card will not show up on your credit report.

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.