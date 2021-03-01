If you have any questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — There are a lot of questions about what happens after you get the COVID-19 vaccine. The KVUE Defenders tackled a few of the most pressing ones.

Question: When will Austin ISD teachers that are younger than 65 without pre-existing conditions be able to get vaccinated?

Answer: At this point, we don't really know. So far, the State has only released guidance on groups 1A and 1B. Right now, State health officials aren't saying when the next group of people will be able to get vaccinated, but their website does say that "spring 2021 is the best estimate of when the vaccine will be available to the general public." They say it is possible for that estimate to change.

Question: Are Type 1 diabetics included in the 1B group for COVID-19 vaccinations?

Answer: Let's break down who's included in 1B. It includes people 65 years old and older. The language on the State's website says it also includes people "16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as, but not limited to:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD

Heart conditions

Organ transplant

Obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes mellitus"

The key language here is the words "such as but not limited to." You can contact your doctor and see if they think you fall under the category of having a chronic medical condition that puts you at an increased risk of severe illness if you get COVID-19.

Question: If you fall into category 1B, what proof do you need to show that you are high risk?

Answer: The Department of State Health Services is leaving that up to providers. The State doesn't say anything about any specific documentation that you need to provide. Ultimately, you should contact your doctor about it.

If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, text them to 512-459-9442.