Defenders: College admissions and grading changes impacting high school students

Between taking classes online, no SAT or ACT scores, and the pass/fail grading systems most districts implemented last year, getting into college is different.

AUSTIN, Texas — School has been a challenge this year – especially for those in their final years of high school. Everything has changed: prom, graduation and now the college admissions process.



The KVUE Defenders discovered that despite school districts' efforts to keep kids learning and moving forward, some of the processes put in place last year are impacting students now.

It’s been a challenging couple of years for 17-year-old Addison Phillips, a junior at McCallum High School.

“I would say I am definitely social and then on the academic side, I'm definitely kind of competitive. Not necessarily Ivy League student, but I take pride in my grades,” he said.

He’s focused on studying and keeping his GPA high. However, last spring, school districts across the state sent students home and then decided to make all grades pass/fail.



“The big thing that came from that was that these classes, especially the AP classes, which I was relying on to kind of help raise my GPA, didn't count. They didn't get added towards your GPA because they were pass/fail. So, I would submit all of my assignments and do my best on them and, of course, I earned a pass, but that doesn't help your GPA,” said Phillips.

He earned all ’s and one B, but ended up getting the same credit as students who barely submitted assignments.

It's a problem that has high school students like New Braunfels senior Mason Mitchell worried. He has applied to several colleges and universities and is now anxiously waiting to hear back.

“There's a lot of anxiety surrounding whether I get in or if I got in, what kind of college experience that I'll have with COVID, whether that would still be around another year,” he said.

Colleges have new criteria for accepting freshman



COVID-19 has created all kinds of challenges for families, students and for colleges. Many, like the University of Texas at Austin and St. Edwards University, are reassessing what criteria they use to accept incoming freshmen.

Most colleges are making SAT and ACT scores optional or not using them at all, because they understand some students haven't been able to take those tests. Schools tell the KVUE Defenders they are now looking for how students have adapted to the current environment.



“It can come through in what's reported on the transcript, the different grades that are provided, letters or recommendations, the resumé that can be provided. Then, also any sort of qualitative assessments, like the essays or short-answer questions. It's really about how all of that connects together in a way to paint that picture of who that student is,” said Miguel Wasielewski, executive director of admissions at UT Austin.

"We've been trying to be really thoughtful about that, to understand how we can really meet some of the needs of students who've been disproportionately affected by the process of learning from home,” said Tracy Manier, VP for enrollment management at St. Edwards University.

UT and St. Edwards have put together hundreds of virtual campus tours to allow students to experience college visits in ways they've not been able to before. They are also allowing students opportunities to connect and see what classes are like virtually.

Admissions office leaders said they encourage high schoolers to show how they have taken advantage of those opportunities and created others on their own. Those opportunities can be in simple ways, but should be explained and highlighted.

“Maybe it's helping your sibling who's grappling with online learning or a family member that's struggling with doing everything they need to do in this environment. There are still opportunities to show those things. There's no expectation that you're going to be able to function or to be able to do these things at the same level you've been able to do them when COVID restrictions were not there,” said Wasielewski.

No one can say for sure how all of this will impact high schoolers moving forward. Phillips didn’t get the benefit of his spring grading period because of the pass/fail grades. In fact, he noticed his GPA dropped.

“So, you have one side of it where the students who are struggling online are hurt. And then you have the other side of it where the students who have gone above and beyond are hurt," he said.

The KVUE Defenders asked Austin ISD why and the district is looking into it. Austin ISD also sent this statement:

"Student GPAs are updated every fall and spring semester. For the 2020 school year, any changes to student GPAs were not due to the inclusion of pass/incomplete grades awarded in the spring semester. If a change occurred, it is due to grade changes, corrections, and credit recovery to existing numerical grades."

"It makes me a bit nervous because it’s a new thing. There's no one to ask for advice because this is the first time we’ve experienced something like this. So, it can be daunting, but I'm excited to see how my work and school will pay off,” said Mitchell.

And it already appears to be doing just that. Mitchell just received his first acceptance letter in a text.

Unchartered territory and these students are leading the way.

Financial help for students

To learn more and to apply for federal student aid, go here.

There are also several programs that have been implemented since COVID-19 to help. You can also find information about some of the programs the government has put in place during COVID for those with loans here.