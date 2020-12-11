Defenders: How the suburbs provide hope for businesses impacted by the pandemic

The KVUE Defenders sifted through months of sales tax revenue figures to get a better idea of the true impact COVID-19 has had on businesses in our communities.

AUSTIN, Texas — There is no question businesses have suffered because of the pandemic. What started with losing SXSW and the Austin City Limits Music Festival has grown into a daily struggle for bars, restaurants and retailers to stay open.

But just how many had to close has been tough to measure. So the KVUE Defenders sifted through months of sales tax revenue figures to get a better idea of the true impact COVID-19 has had on businesses in our communities.

At the beginning of the year, business was rolling along at places like Diana's Flower Shop in East Austin.

“We were doing very, very well,” said Diana Limon, owner of Diana’s Flower Shop.

Then COVID-19 hit.



“It was hard to tell people they could not come in because this is a place where we gathered and we hugged and we cried and we laughed,” said Limon.

Limon has owned her flower shop for decades. She worked beside her father’s business and her mother worked alongside her in the flower shop. She like so many other business owners struggled to keep things afloat.

The KVUE Defenders looked at sales tax revenue across Central Texas over the past few months to get an idea of how hard this year has been on businesses.

Losses hit the city harder than the suburbs

We discovered that in a year's time Austin has lost 308 businesses – that includes 91 bars, 63 restaurants and 28 retailers.



The suburbs haven't suffered as much. Pflugerville lost 147 businesses, Round Rock lost 18. Even the outlying suburbs, the ones seeing the most growth, are losing businesses (Dripping Springs lost seven).

“We shut down for two-and-a-half weeks,” said Lakeway restaurant Hops and Thyme owner Trent Chastain.

Having a patio, curbside service and a contingency plan have helped Hops and Thyme in Lakeway. The Lake Travis community lost just four restaurants in the past year.

“We've kind of changed our business plan. So we're doing touchless menus with the QR codes, rolling silverware in paper napkins, just kind of adapting now to, I guess, the new normal,” he said.

Overall the suburbs have done better, but every community except Leander lost restaurants. In fact, looking at sales tax revenue for cities around Austin, Leander added 56 businesses in the last year, including the tasting room at Leanderthal Distillery.

“Leander has been fantastic, not just our customers, but other businesses. We've all really kind of banded together,” said Scott Calame, owner of Leanderthal Distillery. “I was confident we were going to stick it out no matter what, and we were going to get through this.”

But it hasn’t been easy. Calame opened his tasting room months before the pandemic hit. At the time he was forced to close his doors, the tasting room was accounting for 40% of his business sales.

So he took a chance and started making hand sanitizer. It was a challenge. Not only did he have to come up with a formula, he had to get FDA approval.

“Instead of selling one bottle at a time to customers, we were selling five, 10, 20 gallons at a time to commercial companies,” he said.

It worked and kept money coming in. Now that the tasting room is open again, they are taking reservations and business is picking back up.

Community has been the key to business success. Austin businesses have suffered from the lack of traffic. More people working from home meant more people spending money near their homes.

It all proved too much for Limon, who also takes care of her aging parents.

“I know I can go back and I can open a business and we'll do just fine, but I’d rather have my parents healthy and safe and cared for. There's no money in the world to replace it,” she said.

After 40 years she decided to close Diana's Flower Shop.

Sales tax revenue doesn't tell the whole story. It’s hard to know how many businesses closed because of COVID or anything else. So we will continue to look at the impact across Central Texas.