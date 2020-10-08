More than 150 school employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in Central Texas

As some students start to return to school, dozens of staff have tested positive at districts across Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — As some students begin their first week back in school, several school district employees in Central Texas have tested positive for COVID-19.

In July, the KVUE Defenders independently confirmed 51 employees at Austin ISD have tested positive for COVID-19, while 698 have quarantined. The district has not provided updated information since then, despite numerous requests.

Round Rock ISD has also confirmed 24 cases of COVID-19 among staff, but the spokesperson for the district did not indicate how many employees have quarantined so far.

A spokesperson from Leander ISD said 34 employees have tested positive, including 14 custodians. Thirty-four employees also quarantined due to exposure to a positive case, three of which also tested positive. Seventeen of those quarantined employees work in plant services, and another 15 work in the custodial department.

At least 31 employees from Hays County ISD have tested positive for COVID-19, and at least 25 have quarantined, according to a district spokesperson. Ten of the employees who tested positive are custodians.

In Georgetown ISD, seven employees have tested positive for the virus, while 14 were asked to quarantine.

Thirteen employees have tested positive at Del Valle ISD, all of which were asked to quarantine, according to a district spokesperson.

Bastrop ISD officials report five confirmed cases of the virus, and at least three of those employees quarantined.

At Lake Travis ISD, six employees have tested positive and all quarantined, according to the district’s spokesperson.

And Dripping Springs ISD reported two positive cases of the virus so far.

The KVUE Defenders also requested numbers on positive cases of COVID-19 among staff at Pflugerville ISD and Manor ISD, but no one from those districts has provided an update.

Several weeks ago, the KVUE Defenders reported COVID-19 spreading quickly among janitors at AISD. Several other districts have reported high numbers of COVID-19 cases among janitors since then.