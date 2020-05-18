Defenders Q&A: Will stimulus checks go to child support? Can baby wipes kill viruses?

AUSTIN, Texas — Many viewers have reached out to KVUE with questions regarding coronavirus, so our KVUE Defenders decided to take a look at some of them.
Here are the answers to some of your questions.
Question: Will baby wipes kill the virus?
Answer: No. Standard baby wipes are not designed to kill viruses. You should practice the routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs and light switches. Clean the areas first, then disinfect with wipes or a spray that contains at least 70% alcohol.
Question: If I'm married to someone who owes child support, will my stimulus payment go toward what they owe?
Answer: Yes, unless you are eligible for relief. If you don't owe child support but married to someone who does, you can file an Injured Spouse Claim and Allocation form. In some cases, the IRS can offset a portion of the payment sent to a spouse who filed the injured spouse claim.
