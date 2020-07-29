Defenders Q&A: Are people with lower levels of vitamin D more vulnerable to COVID-19?

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — We know there's a lot to take in about the coronavirus crisis. That's why the KVUE Defenders are taking your questions every night.

Question: Are people with lower levels of vitamin D more vulnerable to COVID-19?

Answer: They are. Researches have found higher death rates among people with lower levels of vitamin D.

But don't go hoarding supplements. Experts say having healthy levels of vitamin D may give you an advantage for surviving the virus, but it won't keep you from getting it.

Question: Should I make my own hand sanitizer if I can't find it in stores?

Answer: The CDC does not encourage this. That's because you need the right ingredients and need to work under sterile conditions to make the product.