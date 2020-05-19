83 new cases of COVID-19 in Austin long-term care facilities

Austin's Public Health Authority said there were 83 new cases of COVID-19 and two new clusters of the virus in long-term care facilities in the last week.

In the last week prior to May 19, there have been 83 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and two new clusters of the virus in long-term care facilities, according to Austin Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott.

Escott presented details about local nursing homes during a city council work session on Tuesday.

During that meeting, Escott pointed to 17 facilities with COVID-19 clusters. None of the facilities were identified by name.

To date, Austin Public Health has confirmed 473 cases of coronavirus in these facilities, with 319 residents testing positive and 154 staff testing positive.

Forty-six long-term care facility residents have died from the virus, and one staff member has also died, according to the new data.

One nursing home has 111 confirmed cases of the virus, with 19 resident deaths and one staff death.

KVUE reported weeks ago that a staff member from the West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center died.

In seven facilities, no new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the last week, according to the data released by Austin Public Health.

As of Monday, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has confirmed 3,559 cases of COVID-19 in Texas long-term care facilities. A total of 614 residents have died.

The City and State have refused to name nursing homes with outbreaks of the virus for weeks, citing personal health privacy laws.