45 people in Hays County Jail test positive for COVID-19

Jail staff are still waiting for test results from 35 inmates and 39 officers, according to a captain with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published on June 17.

More than 40 people have tested positive for COVID-19 inside the Hays County Jail as of Monday, according to a representative from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

During a Hays County Commissioner’s Court Meeting on Tuesday, Hays County Sheriff’s Office Captain Julie Villalpando delivered an update on the spread of COVID-19 inside the county jail.

“What we are seeing in our community is beginning to creep into our jail,” Capt. Villalpando said.

Capt. Villalpando reported that, as of Monday, 36 inmates tested positive for COVID-19. Thirty-two of those inmates had no symptoms and there are 35 pending inmate tests.

Nine Hays County Jail corrections officers also tested positive for COVID-19, with 39 pending officer tests, according to Capt. Villalpando.

RELATED:

“We’re taking every measure we can to keep this from entering our jail, but unfortunately it’s among us,” Capt. Villalpando said.

Jail staff tested four inmates last week after noticing they had slightly elevated temperatures. Those inmates tested positive for COVID-19, so jail staff tried to test the entire living area, which is about 55 inmates.

Originally, about 30 inmates refused testing, according to Capt. Villalpando, but now many have requested testing.

Capt. Villalpando also said it’s difficult for jail staff to achieve 6 feet of distance between all inmates because of overcrowding in the facility.

To try to prevent the spread of the virus, Capt. Villalpando said jail staff members test inmates before they’re housed, give inmates masks, conduct temperature checks, sanitize common areas twice a day, sanitize the living area every week and give inmates cleaning supplies.

RELATED:

The Hays County Jail is working on getting more testing for inmates and staff.

On Monday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office reported nine inmates have tested positive, with seven inmate tests still pending. In total, 251 Travis County Jail inmates have been tested, and 235 came back negative for COVID-19.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office reports 16 inmates are in quarantine and 288 are in isolation.

Statewide, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards reports 627 jail inmates who tested positive, 272 jail inmates waiting for test results, and five confirmed COVID-19 deaths among inmates. TCJS also notes 183 jailers have tested positive for the virus, and 117 jailers are waiting for test results.